Cari amici occidentali, l’Italia deve ancora essere difesa da sé stessa

Un messaggio (pure i in inglese) agli amici degli Stati Uniti, del Regno Unito che ci hanno liberato dalla morsa nazifascista: purtroppo nutriamo ancora simpatie per tiranni e autoritarismi.

Cari amici statunitensi, britannici, australiani, neozelandesi, sikh, voi che siete venuti qui per salvare il nostro paese dalla tirannia, voi che avete restituito a questo paese la libertà a cui aveva ardentemente rinunciato, questo paese che si è alleato con la più atroce macchina di morte e oppressione mai immaginata nella storia umana, tu che non sei mai tornato alle tue case, alle tue mogli, ai tuoi figli, e le tue spoglie sono dimenticate sotto le linee di croci bianche, molte senza nome, nelle campagne e ai margini delle nostre città ricostruite con con l’aiuto dei vostri paesi, voi, fratelli trascurati, considerate ciò che siamo diventati in questi settant’anni di sole italiano sulle vostre tombe. Siamo diventati, probabilmente continuando ad essere quello che siamo sempre stati, prima e dopo il vostro sacrificio per noi, il paese che sta assistendo a un’altra feroce aggressione e orribili massacri di civili disarmati, da parte di una tirannia aggiornata che usa bandiere diverse ma metodi criminali identici sopprimere la vita e la cultura di un popolo vicino. E noi, oggi, utilizziamo la libertà e la democrazia che non abbiamo raggiunto da soli, ma grazie a voi, per organizzare manifestazioni che mettano sullo stesso livello di responsabilità le persone che subiscono aggressioni e coloro che le attaccano, e per boicottare politiche di aiuto in nome di un presunto pacifismo che chiama la pace la vittoria di chi bombarda gli ospedali, violenta le donne degli invasi, rapisce e deporta centinaia di migliaia di bambini. Influenti accademici del nostro paese si riuniscono e firmano appelli che elencano le condizioni della resa delle persone bombardate, e incolpano spudoratamente queste persone, non i criminali che le attaccano, per aver operato contro la pace. Sulla nostra stampa, celebri reporter di guerra descrivono la resistenza ucraina come il capriccio di cinici governanti che mandano il proprio popolo al massacro per difendere qualche provincia “ammuffita”, mentre la propaganda degli aggressori trova qui, proprio nel nostro paese, il più efficace ripetitori di verità contraffatte, le bugie sistematiche di un massacro ideologico che inizia trasformando una guerra atroce in una “operazione speciale” e continua chiamando terroristi coloro che si difendono. Tutto ciò non deve oscurare il fatto che anche qui, nonostante tutto, c’è spazio per la voce contraria, e che coraggiosamente e all’infinito ha tentato di squarciare il tetto di un conformismo largamente prevalente. Ma quella voce di minoranza è solo un accenno di salute civile in un corpo malato, e dopo nove mesi di guerra contro l’Ucraina (qui diciamo sempre «guerra in Ucraina»), il nostro paese si sta comportando non come avrebbe potuto e avrebbe dovuto, ma poiché la sua natura e la sua avversione alla libertà – la propria e inevitabilmente quella degli altri – la portano a comportarsi vergognosamente. Cari amici, il Paese in cui avete combattuto, per difenderlo in fondo da se stesso, è questo. Questo regno senza più re e ancora tanti servitori, questa mezza democrazia, questo piccolo mondo, questa pietra non più preziosa incastonata in un mare di chiacchiere, che gli serve in ufficio di muro contro il male della libertà, questo dannato complotto , questa terra sotto la quale sei sepolto… Questa Italia.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dear Western friends, Italy has yet to be defended by itself

Dear U.S., British, Australian, New Zealand, Sikh friends, you who came here to save our country from tyranny, you who have restored to this country the freedom it ardently renounced, this country who allied itself with the most heinous machine of death and oppression ever imagined in human history, you who never returned to your homes, to your wives, to your children, and your remains are forgotten under the lines of white crosses, many nameless, in the countryside and at the edges of our cities rebuilt with the help of your countries, you, neglected brothers, please consider what we have become during these seventy years of Italian sunshine on your graves.

We have become, probably continuing to be what we have always been, before and after your sacrifice for us, the country that is witnessing another vicious aggression, and horrific massacres of unarmed civilians, by an updated tyranny that uses different flags but identical criminal methods to suppress the life and culture of a neighboring people.

And we, today, are using the freedom and democracy that we did not achieve on our own, but thanks to you, to organize demonstrations that place on the same level of responsibility the people who suffer aggression and those who attack them, and to boycott aid policies in the name of an alleged pacifism that calls peace the victory of those who bomb hospitals, rape the women of the invaded people, and kidnap and deport hundreds of thousands of children.

Influential academics in our country gather and sign appeals listing the conditions of the surrender of the bombed people, and unashamedly blame this people, not the criminals who attack them, for working against peace.

In our press, celebrated war reporters describe the Ukrainian resistance as the whim of cynical rulers who send their own people to slaughter to defend some “musty” province, while the aggressors’ propaganda finds here, just right in our own country, the most effective repeaters of the counterfeit truths, the systematic lies of an ideological butchery that begins by turning an atrocious war into a “special operation” and continues by calling terrorists those who defend themselves.

All this should not overshadow the fact that even here, despite everything, there is some room for the opposing voice, and that bravely and endlessly it has attempted to pierce the roof of a largely prevailing conformity.

But that minority voice is just a hint of civilian health in an overall sick body, and after nine months of war on Ukraine (we always say «war in Ukraine» here), our country is behaving not as it could have and should have, but as its nature and its aversion to freedom – its own and inevitably that of others – lead it to shamefully behave.

Dear friends, the country you fought in, to defend it after all from itself, is this. This kingdom with no more king and still so many servants, this half democracy, this small world, this no longer precious stone set in a sea of chatter, which serves it in the office of a wall against the evil of liberty, this damned plot, this earth under which you are buried… This Italy.

